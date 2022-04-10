Credit Suisse Group Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £110

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

AZN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

