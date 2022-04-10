American Equity Investment Life Holding Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

