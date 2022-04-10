FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreased by Analyst

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global-e Online in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.