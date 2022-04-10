$19.33 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

PTGX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.28. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

