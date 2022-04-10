FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Weir Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

WEGRY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

