Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HOYA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

HOYA stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. HOYA has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

