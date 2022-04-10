Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.