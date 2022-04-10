Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT Lowered to €107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($125.27) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

