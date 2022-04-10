Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has CHF 36 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

