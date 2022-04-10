Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.39.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
