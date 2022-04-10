DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Lowered to 1,400.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.93.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSDVY opened at $85.03 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $83.33 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.17.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.