Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($82.42) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

