Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Hold

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

