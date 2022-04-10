Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE BLDR opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

