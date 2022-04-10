Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BLDR opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
