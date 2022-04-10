Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

ELMS opened at $1.22 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.