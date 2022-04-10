Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.