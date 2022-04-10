Head to Head Survey: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verint Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.57%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 1.65% 12.68% 4.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.74 $14.41 million ($0.07) -721.18

Verint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Digital Experience that monitors customer-initiated feedback via web and mobile channels; Enterprise Experience, which captures experience data across various channels and unify feedback; Interaction Experience that uses voice surveys and contact center interaction to understand and improve the effectiveness of people, products, and processes; and Predictive Experience, which listens and acts on customer and employee experiences. In addition, it offers engagement data management applications for data management, enrichment, and compliance solutions, as well as cloud platform services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

