FY2022 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HMC opened at $26.06 on Friday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.