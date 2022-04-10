Olympus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

About Olympus (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.