Olympus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

About Olympus (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.