Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Decreased by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

