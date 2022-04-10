$86.83 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report $86.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.75 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $74.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $407.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.11 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.