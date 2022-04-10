CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($87.91) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.58 ($72.07).

Shares of EVD opened at €64.90 ($71.32) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €49.80 ($54.73) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.27.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

