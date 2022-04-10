Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($137.36) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.97 ($131.83).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €113.10 ($124.29) on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.56.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

