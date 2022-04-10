Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €270.00 ($296.70) target price from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €372.40 ($409.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of €364.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €457.53. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 52 week high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.78.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

