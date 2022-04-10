K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.33 ($20.14).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.45 ($35.66) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 12 month high of €32.70 ($35.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

