ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICL Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE ICL opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

