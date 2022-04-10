Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €74.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Varta in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Varta in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.83 ($104.21).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €91.46 ($100.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.93. Varta has a 52 week low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 52 week high of €165.90 ($182.31). The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

