Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €327.00 ($359.34) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €312.29 ($343.17).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €294.70 ($323.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. Linde has a 12-month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

