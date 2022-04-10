ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Gap Up to $71.52

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $74.24. ITT shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 915 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

