TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 44,716 shares trading hands.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,064,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

