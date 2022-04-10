iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
