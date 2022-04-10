iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.21

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

