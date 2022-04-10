FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 1026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.83.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

