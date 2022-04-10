Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.29

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.29 and last traded at C$59.94, with a volume of 128856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

