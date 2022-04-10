iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.23

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.23 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 486781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,570,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 283,044 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 396.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 120,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 68,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.