Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Up 2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 317,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 503,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$533.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,960,075. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,743 and have sold 220,000 shares valued at $246,200.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.