UBS Group Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

