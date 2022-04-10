Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.46.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

