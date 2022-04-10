Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$793.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 in the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.