Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$793.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

