Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

