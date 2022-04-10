Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

