Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.