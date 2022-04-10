Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

