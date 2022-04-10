Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.