Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

