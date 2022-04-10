Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Get Minim alerts:

Minim stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Minim has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Minim will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.