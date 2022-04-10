Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $121.56 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,255,000 after buying an additional 300,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

