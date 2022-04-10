Truist Financial Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of AJG opened at $183.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.