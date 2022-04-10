Brokers Offer Predictions for argenx SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $328.20 on Friday. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in argenx by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in argenx by 133.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in argenx by 198.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

