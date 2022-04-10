Analyzing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.47 -$22.00 million ($0.27) -19.33 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.61 -$4.36 million ($0.09) -6.34

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Seasons Education (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 2 0 2.50 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 132.28%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -12.85% 0.72% 0.49% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.