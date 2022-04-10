Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Shares of LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $128,625,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

